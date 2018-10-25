Speech to Text for All You Need to Know

new this morning - the powerball jackpot continues to grow. that's after there was no big winner last night. the estimated jackpot is now $750 million. that's the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in u.s. history. the next drawing will be saturday. //// happening tonight - "school officials" want to hear your concerns and thoughts on the future of schools. tonight's meeting locations include: "fayette", "franklin", and "fuqua elementary schools". meetings at each location start at 6-30. parents do "not" have to go "to their child's school". there are several more "meeting dates" and "locations". we've linked you to them "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". /// college goal sunday is coming up this weekend. financial aid experts will be available to help you fill out the fafsa. that's the free application for federal student aid. they'll be at ivy tech in terre haute sunday at 2 in the afternoon. all you have to do is bring last year's tax paperwork with you. to find out more -- you can go to wthi tv dot com. the deadline to file the fafsa is april 15th. //// we continue to follow breaking news out of lower manhattan, new york. this a live look as police respond to a suspicious package - sent to actor robert deniro. it's unclear if this incident is related to pipe bombs sent yesterday to prominent democrats - including barack obama and hillary clinton. continuing coverage on this story is coming up at the top of the hour on cbs this morning. //// parke county health officials are investigating a case of tuberculosis. the health department told us -- there is no risk to the public. t-b spreads from person to person through the air. it can spread if an infected person coughs,sneezes, speaks or sings. so, you'll want to avoid longterm contact with someone who may have the disease. if you think you may have come in contact, see your doctor right away. //// there's a breakthrough in treating the flu.. the fda has approved the new antiviral drug called xofluza (zoh-flew'-zeh). xofluza (zoh-flew'-zeh) is for patients 12 and older who have a typical case of the flu. the drug blocks an enzyme in the flu virus .. stopping it from replicating. like other flu drugs such as tamiflu -- it's meant to be taken within the first 48 hours of symptoms. still -- health officials say the best protection is to get vaccinated. ///// this sunday -- you are invited to give blood. you can schedule a time between noon and 5... or just walk in. that's at the american red cross location on third street in terre haute. the red cross is asking for help with hosting drives. to find out how, head on over to wthi tv dot com. //// the loyal veterans battalion has started a "clothing closet." homeless veterans and those in need can get clothes and things they need to survive. the closet is completely run on donations from the community. it will be stocked with coats -- gloves -- shoes and more. the clothing closet is having a pre-opening november 2nd from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. on south 14th street in terre haute. we'll have more information at wthi tv dot com.