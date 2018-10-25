Clear

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

After an enjoyable start to the work week, the atmosphere around the area will begin to destabilize and allow unsettled weather to move in.

Posted: Thu Oct 25 03:49:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 03:52:13 PDT 2018

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56° Thursday night: Cloudy and not as cold. Chance of overnight showers. Low: 42° Friday: Widespread showers likely. High: 52° Detailed Forecast: After an enjoyable start to the work week, the atmosphere around the area will begin to destabilize and allow unsettled weather to move in. An upper air disturbance near the area could bring a few isolated showers Thursday during the day, but it's a slight chance. Better chances for rain arrive Friday as another wave rolls through the area. While Friday's rain does look widespread, it doesn't appear to have key indications of being heavy. A few sprinkles may last into Saturday, but overall, the day should be dry. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds moving in; rain coming soon
All You Need to Know

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Wednesday Late Forecast

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

ISU receives student mentoring grant

Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Digestive Health Summit

Women's Health Fair

The Teal Pumpkin Project

