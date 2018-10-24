Speech to Text for A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

in a new a new business in terre haute has big plans for the community. "van-go" is a new ice cream shop in town... but it has more to offer than just a cold treat. it also has sandwhiches and soups you can enjoy. van-go's owner says he wants to give the community a place to hang out so they always have something to do. [take sot outcue: than just a business."duration:0:12] "our idea for van go is for kids to be able to come from school.. do their homework have a bite to eat you know parents on their way teachers all that stuff. so more of like a handout to the community than just a business." henry says eventually they want to expand and have a second deck outside. there... they can show movies or host concerts. van-go is located at 24-05 poplar