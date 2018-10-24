Speech to Text for ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana state university is alive with the sound of music. [take: natpopvo duration:0:05] "musicians playing" you're looking at video of isu"s contemporary music festival. it featured composer marc mellits. mellits has performed around the world. he's also scored sound tracks for companies like p-b-s. isu students and faculty will also be performing. organizers say a lot of hard work went into this event. [take sot outcue: indiana state universityduration:0:13] "every other monday afternoon for two hours for the last year and a half putting this together so its a very deep undertaking. it's expensive. we get grants from the national arts endowment and arts iliana and its very well supported by indiana state university." if you couldn't make it today, you have more opportunities. the festival runs through october 26th. the events are free to the public. for a schedule of event.... visit w-t-h-i-tv