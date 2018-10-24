Speech to Text for ISU receives student mentoring grant

been very forgiving during the process. indiana state university is dedicating itself to improving student mentoring. a more than 2-million dollar grant will help achieve that goal. officials hope to use the money to better serve low income, first generation college students. now...the school is asking for public input on how this should be done. leaders held a meeting today. organizers say the goal is to come up with a plan together. [take sot outcue: into their professionsdu ration:0:11] "students who have some sort of mentor or maybe even a team of mentors are more likely to retain and get through the college experience and them of course mentors can also carry over and help them as they start to get into their professions." [take name: cont.vo] if you missed tonight's meeting you can still have input. the next community meeting is monday,