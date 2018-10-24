Speech to Text for Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

volunteers is remembering those without a roof. a roof. we came across a team of community members giving out sleeping bags.. to the homeless. they were helping people in the gilbert park area. members of the group say they've noticed several homeless people sleeping in the cold in terre haute. so they took to social media to ask for sleeping bag donations. the response was enormous. the group says it doesn't take much to make a huge difference. [take sot outcue: in their efforts duration:0:10] 05:50:40,23 "i encourage everybody that if you have in your heart to help, try to find an organization that you're aligned with, and join them in their efforts." the group is also collecting tents, hand warmers and sleeping mats. members will be announcing collecting dates in