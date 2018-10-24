Speech to Text for Women's Health Fair

take open off top] from the health of children...to a focus on women's health. "it" took center stage tonight at the holiday inn in terre haute. regional hospital and the paul seeben-morgan cancer center hosted a women's event. local doctors were there to talk about cancer screening and prevention, pap smear guidelines, and h-p-v vaccinations. it was all free to the public... because early detection is the best prevention. [take sot incue: ....it's very important outcue: ...can offer to them duration:0:10] ..."it's very important that we let the community know what resources are available for women. what all the screening strategies prevention we can offer