Clear

The Teal Pumpkin Project

The Teal Pumpkin Project

Posted: Wed Oct 24 20:13:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 20:13:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Teal Pumpkin Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

carving pumpkins is something a lot of people associate with halloween. but there's another way to decorate those pumpkins that could save lives! that's right! teal pumpkins are popping up all over the country and it's not just because they like the color. news 10's sarah lehman is live now in the newsroom with more. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. [take live name: nwsrm] patrece..rondrell.. as a kid... trick-or-treating is something you look forward to every year. getting the right costume and trying to get as much candy as you can. but trick-or-treating with a food allergy could be life threatening for some. [take pkg outcue: bite.."artifical dye candies"duration:1:20] < halloween can be scary! but for moms and dads who have kids with food allergies or sensitivities there's something else to be scared about. they have to worry that there could be something they're allergic to at every house. mitchell thompson is an 8 year old with food sensitivity. "are you ready for halloween? yes! what are you gonna be? a knight!" mitchell is well aware of his sensitivity... "uh i can't have artificail dyes. /// i'm really reactive to that." for mitchell and millions of kids like him across the country the allergy and sensitivty can take away from the fun at halloween. if he gets candy with any dye he's allergic to... "i usually give them to my mom" "but it's really easy to let families know that it's safe for their kids to trick or treat there. all you need is a pumpkin and some teal paint and you just paint that entire pumpkin teal and that's how they'll know their kid with a food allergy is safe." the teal pumpkin project was started by the food allergy research and education program. participants hand out non-food treats. like small toys or other fun items that won't cause a reaction. as long as you have a painted pumpkin or sign outside your house kids, like mitchell know exactly what it's for. "we're doing the teal pumpkin project so i don't think we'll have as many artifical dye candies."> [take live name: sarah] having a pumpkin like this one outside your house during trick or treating could really help save a life. for more information you can visit our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you. [take name:
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

Image

Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Image

Digestive Health Summit

Image

Women's Health Fair

Image

The Teal Pumpkin Project

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

Christian Myers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life