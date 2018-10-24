Speech to Text for The Teal Pumpkin Project

carving pumpkins is something a lot of people associate with halloween. but there's another way to decorate those pumpkins that could save lives! that's right! teal pumpkins are popping up all over the country and it's not just because they like the color. news 10's sarah lehman is live now in the newsroom with more. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. patrece..rondrell.. as a kid... trick-or-treating is something you look forward to every year. getting the right costume and trying to get as much candy as you can. but trick-or-treating with a food allergy could be life threatening for some. halloween can be scary! but for moms and dads who have kids with food allergies or sensitivities there's something else to be scared about. they have to worry that there could be something they're allergic to at every house. mitchell thompson is an 8 year old with food sensitivity. "are you ready for halloween? yes! what are you gonna be? a knight!" mitchell is well aware of his sensitivity... "uh i can't have artificail dyes. /// i'm really reactive to that." for mitchell and millions of kids like him across the country the allergy and sensitivty can take away from the fun at halloween. if he gets candy with any dye he's allergic to... "i usually give them to my mom" "but it's really easy to let families know that it's safe for their kids to trick or treat there. all you need is a pumpkin and some teal paint and you just paint that entire pumpkin teal and that's how they'll know their kid with a food allergy is safe." the teal pumpkin project was started by the food allergy research and education program. participants hand out non-food treats. like small toys or other fun items that won't cause a reaction. as long as you have a painted pumpkin or sign outside your house kids, like mitchell know exactly what it's for. "we're doing the teal pumpkin project so i don't think we'll have as many artifical dye candies." having a pumpkin like this one outside your house during trick or treating could really help save a life. for more information you can visit our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you.