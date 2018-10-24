Speech to Text for Kip Fougerousse

at last friday's game.. linton star junior baseball player kip fougerousse had a great showing recently down in jupiter, florida as a member of the team indiana 18u squad.... some of the best high school players in the nation were on hand for this.... in five games fougerousse led team indiana with a 615 batting average. he also had a 706 on base percentage... with pro scouts from every team there, the iu commit drew lots of attention.... that does it for sports, we'll