Clear

Christian Myers

North Vermillion running back getting support from teammates after home burns down

Posted: Wed Oct 24 20:11:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 20:11:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Christian Myers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cancer.... at 9-and-1.. north vermillion football is having another great year.. but as sports 10's casey miller shows us.. it's how the falcons lift each other up that makes this group truly special.. << [take pkg outcue: standardduration:1:48] christian myers is one of those guys that everyone loves to have on the team. "he brings a lot of energy and provides a lot of bounce for our team." and myers loves being on this squad just as much.. "all these guys out here are my second family. everyone is just so welcoming and you feel a part of something when you're a part of football." and so he was at his second home.. on the football field.. when he got the news.. "i was scared because that's my house and everything. that's where i grew up. that's all my memories and everything. i've never lived anywhere else but that place." ......... "at practice i got some texts telling me my house was on fire and i didn't know how bad it was. had some texts saying that they couldn't find my little brother and i thought maybe he might have been in it." fortunately.. no one was hurt in the fire.. his youngest brother was away at a friends house.. the myers family was okay.. but their home.. and pets inside.. were not.. "it's brought us really close because having a tragedy like this really scares you and it makes you want to spend more time together and cherish all the memories." and even still.. myers still wants to lay it all out there on the football field on friday night.. "it being senior year, it's win or go home. and then worrying about at home what to do. i really can't put into words how that feels." no matter what.. he knows he can lean on his football family. "some of them have donated clothes to me and my brothers. took me out to dinner the day after it happened. it just means a lot to me and my family to be able to have this kind of support and to have this small community come together and contribute so much to me and my family. and even people outside of the community, it means so much." now christian and the myers family will rebuild.. knowing there are people behind them. in vermillion county.. casey miller.. sports 10.>> among the many donations received.. riverton parke presented the myers family with an 800 dollar check
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

Image

Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Image

Digestive Health Summit

Image

Women's Health Fair

Image

The Teal Pumpkin Project

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

Christian Myers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life