Speech to Text for Christian Myers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cancer.... at 9-and-1.. north vermillion football is having another great year.. but as sports 10's casey miller shows us.. it's how the falcons lift each other up that makes this group truly special.. << [take pkg outcue: standardduration:1:48] christian myers is one of those guys that everyone loves to have on the team. "he brings a lot of energy and provides a lot of bounce for our team." and myers loves being on this squad just as much.. "all these guys out here are my second family. everyone is just so welcoming and you feel a part of something when you're a part of football." and so he was at his second home.. on the football field.. when he got the news.. "i was scared because that's my house and everything. that's where i grew up. that's all my memories and everything. i've never lived anywhere else but that place." ......... "at practice i got some texts telling me my house was on fire and i didn't know how bad it was. had some texts saying that they couldn't find my little brother and i thought maybe he might have been in it." fortunately.. no one was hurt in the fire.. his youngest brother was away at a friends house.. the myers family was okay.. but their home.. and pets inside.. were not.. "it's brought us really close because having a tragedy like this really scares you and it makes you want to spend more time together and cherish all the memories." and even still.. myers still wants to lay it all out there on the football field on friday night.. "it being senior year, it's win or go home. and then worrying about at home what to do. i really can't put into words how that feels." no matter what.. he knows he can lean on his football family. "some of them have donated clothes to me and my brothers. took me out to dinner the day after it happened. it just means a lot to me and my family to be able to have this kind of support and to have this small community come together and contribute so much to me and my family. and even people outside of the community, it means so much." now christian and the myers family will rebuild.. knowing there are people behind them. in vermillion county.. casey miller.. sports 10.>> among the many donations received.. riverton parke presented the myers family with an 800 dollar check