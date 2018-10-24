Speech to Text for Ricky Brookins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome welcome back.... you'd be hard press to find a player with more integrity and character in college football than former terre haute north star ricky brookins... today the indiana senior running back was named a nominee for the wuerffell trophy.... its known as college football's premier award for community serivce.... last spring brookins spearheaded a fundraiser that helped raise 32-thousand dollars for an iu football manager who loss his dad unexpectedly and then was diagnosed with