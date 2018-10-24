Speech to Text for Eva Kor set to be pacesetter for 2019 Indy Mini-Marathon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every year... roughly 35- thousand runners participate in the 500 festival mini-marathon in indianapolis. but this year's marathon will have an impact right here in the wabash valley. news 10s garrett brown was in indianapolis today. he explains how --- [take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:56] < today eva kor and some of her biggest supporters set the pace for next year's marathon.. dozens of people were here today to show support. the indianapolis motor speedway was a little busier wednesday morning. that's as runners like terre haute resident brad chaney ran the marathon course around the city and track on behalf of eva kor. "shes got a lot of impact not only locally but nationwide. i just found out yesterday she was going to be involved in it so its pretty cool to be able to come out and actually support her and be part of this event is pretty neat." each year the marathon chooses a charity to select as a pacesetter. for each runner that beats the pacesetter's time, the 500 festival donates a dollar donated to that charity. that's why marathon organizers decided to choose kor and the candles holocaust museum. it also gave her the opportunity to tell her story and help her cause. "a story we can be a platform to tell and along with that we create an opportunity for runners to know that their raising funds. if they can beat mark set by the pacesetter, their raising funds." eva walked the last leg of the race. shes honored to be selected as 2019's pacesetter. she just wants everyone to take her message to heart. "if all of you use that wonderful brain that we have to learn to treat each other with respect, we're making a difference in the world." the pace to beat is two hours seven minutes and thirty six seconds. but kor and chaney just hope everyone will keep her message in mind while racing through the streets of indy. "what shes done is not as well known for the younger generation and hopefully this will help expand that out a little further for our younger kids." now if you would like to learn more about the 500 mini marathon or about the candles museum in terre haute. we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. reporting in indianapolis, im news 10s garrett brown. back