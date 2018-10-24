Speech to Text for Absentee voting in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. every vote counts. and election officials work hard every year to make sure everyone's voice is heard. for some, that means the ballot comes "to them". news 10's lacey clifton spoke with a few people today taking advantage of absentee voting. [take studio name: lacey at roving] more than 53-hundred people have already taken part in absentee voting in vigo county. most people do so by voting early, in person. although, not everyone is able to physically make it to the polls. [take pkg outcue: you can't holler." duration:1:20] <this time of year, you always hear people say, "get out and vote!" but sometimes that's not an option. "there's no way i can get out and about to vote if it weren't for this." luckily residents of springhill village voted by absentee traveling board wednesday. meaning election officials came to them. "they go through it line by line. telling you, helping you if you need help. and they go through and make sure you do everything, and sign your name and all. put your ballot in the envelope and send it off. " springhill village resident judith stableton has voted absentee all three years of her stay at springhill. she's even had some experience with it before she moved in. "i worked for the city and we'd always work on the polls so i couldn't always get to my precinct, so i would vote absentee." like stableton, election officials say there are many reasons people take advantage of absentee voting. "your age, you're absent from the county, i mean you could be on vacation, i'm absent from the county, working during polling hours. some people have a religious holiday. there's a box for that." and when it comes down to it, a vote is a vote, no matter how it's gathered. "we know the importance of voting. you can tell everybody what you want to do, but if you don't vote for 'em you can't holler."> [take studio name: lacey at roving] if you plan to vote by absentee ballot by mail, the vigo county clerk's office must have your absentee application before the office closes on monday. you can request an absentee by mail application by calling the clerk's office. that number is 812-462-3235. back to