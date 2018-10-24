Clear

The Loyal Vets Clothing Closet

The Loyal Vets Clothing Closet

Posted: Wed Oct 24 15:15:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 15:15:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Loyal Vets Clothing Closet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to wthi tv dot com. as winter draws near-- one wabash valley organization wants to help people stay warm. the loyal veterans battalion has started a "clothing closet." it's a place where homeless veterans and those in need can get clothes and things they need to survive. the closet is completely run on donations from the community. it will be stocked with coats, gloves, shoes and more. organizers of the group say winter is one of the most important times to help those in need. [take sot name: 21:58:33,01 outcue: maintain their body warmth duration:0:13] "by providing a place like this the people living on the street or are in need in housing or are couch surfing and such that don't have anything they can still come here and get everything they need and still maintain their body warmth." the clothing closet is having a pre-opening november 2nd from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. we'll have more information at wthi tv
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-24-18

Image

Eva Kor set to be pacesetter for 2019 Indy Mini-Marathon

Image

Absentee voting in Vigo County

Image

The Loyal Vets Clothing Closet

Image

Red Cross Blood Drive

Image

Health officials warn of mystery illness

Image

The colors of fall are coming, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Image

Problems at a Greene County High School

Image

Parke County investigates case of TB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life