Speech to Text for The Loyal Vets Clothing Closet

to wthi tv dot com. as winter draws near-- one wabash valley organization wants to help people stay warm. the loyal veterans battalion has started a "clothing closet." it's a place where homeless veterans and those in need can get clothes and things they need to survive. the closet is completely run on donations from the community. it will be stocked with coats, gloves, shoes and more. organizers of the group say winter is one of the most important times to help those in need. [take sot name: 21:58:33,01 outcue: maintain their body warmth duration:0:13] "by providing a place like this the people living on the street or are in need in housing or are couch surfing and such that don't have anything they can still come here and get everything they need and still maintain their body warmth." the clothing closet is having a pre-opening november 2nd from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. we'll have more information at wthi tv