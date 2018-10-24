Speech to Text for Red Cross Blood Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cold weather and blood shortages often go hand in hand. "this" season, the american red cross is asking you to be a "winter hero." this sunday -- you can give blood. you can schedule a time between noon and 5... or just walk in. that's at the american red cross location on third street in terre haute. the red cross is asking for help with hosting drives. to find out how, head on over