Health officials warn of mystery illness

health health officals are warning of a mystery illness with polio-like symptoms. a sickness that's targeting children. good evening and thanks for joining us. it's called "acute flaccid myelitis. ...or a-f-m. health experts are still learning what they can about the disease. but they "do know" what this looks like. news 10's abby kirk spoke to a local children's neurologist today. she joins us now live to explain how you can tell the signs of this illness to help keep your kids safe. [take live name: abby live] there hasn't been a case of polio in the u-s for more than 20 years. but, now, were seeing a disease that has similar symptoms to "polio" ...right here in indiana and in illinois. it's called "acute flaccid myelitis or "a-f-m"' it's pretty rare, but it it's pretty rare, but it brings concerns to local mothers. [take pkg duration:1:40] < *nat* "always running around, bouncing off the walls, and always in a good mood." people across the u-s are getting sick from a "rare" condition that can paralyze children. cases of a disease called "acute flaccid mye-lit-tis" or "a-f-m" have been spotted in both indiana and in illinois. *nat* according to the c-d-c, most patients are children...with the average age being 4-years-old. "that's awful, i can't even imagine." a big fear for bailee hall of terre haute. she says she can't imagine something happening to her son. "i mean it's scary, that's a horrible disease." "a-f-m causes" polio-like symptoms, including paralysis. "either a child or an adult will get a sudden onset of weakness of the limb." doctor mellekate vishwas is a local pediatric neurologist. he says symptoms can also include drooping of the face and trouble breathing. "it affects the muscles of the respiration. the muscles in the chest that we use for breathing. if those muscles are affected and they become weak than a person or a child will not be able to breathe." dr. vishwa says the cause of "a-f-m" is still unknown. "sometimes a very challenging for the physicans like us who are involved in the treatment." vish-wa says one possible way the disease can develop is from a viral infection---such as west nile. --- "a mosquito bite can cause this." doctors says a-f-m can start out with cold-like symptoms...later progressing and making the body weak. "nausea, vomitting, or diareeha before they build up the weakness." it's a risk not worth taking for hall.... "definitely keep your kids in the doctor. if anything is abnormal, take them. even if it is just a cold. better safe than sorry." > [take live name: abby live] dr, vish-was says the best way to keep yourself at low-risk to this disease is by keeping up-to-date on vaccinations and washing your hands.