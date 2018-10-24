Speech to Text for Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

get counties" are "rural "rural counties" are looking to get "connected" to a better quality of life. news 10's "alia blackburn".. explains.. "how a local group".. is trying to get counties "in need".. up-to-speed.. with broad-band connections. this story's new for you now at "5". /////// [take pkg incue: "time is... outcue: parts of the state duration:1:21] < time is moving forward and so is technology... as we see the advances in our schools -- our jobs -- and even our medicine... "i would certainly define it as a very poor coverage in this county." some areas -- like parke county -- say they're struggling to keep up... "it's also becoming more visible to everyone that this is a real issue." parke county councilman "roy wrightsman" says the area is one of several lacking access to broadband connectivity. "this has been an issue for years, years coming now." and one group is taking notice... west central 20-25 represents six counties... member dylan riggen says the goal is to improve quality of life issues -- like broadband. "that includes vermillion, clay, parke, sullivan, vigo and putnam as well... but yeah the idea is to get in line with our region with what's happening at the state level." governor eric holcomb recently unveiled "next level connections". the program is putting dollars into trails -- highway projects and broadband expansion... it's a move that has communities optimistic in the wabash valley.. "probably not going to build a whole bunch more interstates or anything to that effect, but infrastructure wise you can do this and it opens up so many doors in this divide between the rural and urban parts of the state."> ////// "west central 20-25" has been in operation "for a couple of months". members