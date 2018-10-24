Clear

Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Posted: Wed Oct 24 14:30:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 14:30:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

get counties" are "rural "rural counties" are looking to get "connected" to a better quality of life. news 10's "alia blackburn".. explains.. "how a local group".. is trying to get counties "in need".. up-to-speed.. with broad-band connections. this story's new for you now at "5". /////// [take pkg incue: "time is... outcue: parts of the state duration:1:21] < time is moving forward and so is technology... as we see the advances in our schools -- our jobs -- and even our medicine... "i would certainly define it as a very poor coverage in this county." some areas -- like parke county -- say they're struggling to keep up... "it's also becoming more visible to everyone that this is a real issue." parke county councilman "roy wrightsman" says the area is one of several lacking access to broadband connectivity. "this has been an issue for years, years coming now." and one group is taking notice... west central 20-25 represents six counties... member dylan riggen says the goal is to improve quality of life issues -- like broadband. "that includes vermillion, clay, parke, sullivan, vigo and putnam as well... but yeah the idea is to get in line with our region with what's happening at the state level." governor eric holcomb recently unveiled "next level connections". the program is putting dollars into trails -- highway projects and broadband expansion... it's a move that has communities optimistic in the wabash valley.. "probably not going to build a whole bunch more interstates or anything to that effect, but infrastructure wise you can do this and it opens up so many doors in this divide between the rural and urban parts of the state."> ////// "west central 20-25" has been in operation "for a couple of months". members
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-24-18

Image

Eva Kor set to be pacesetter for 2019 Indy Mini-Marathon

Image

Absentee voting in Vigo County

Image

The Loyal Vets Clothing Closet

Image

Red Cross Blood Drive

Image

Health officials warn of mystery illness

Image

The colors of fall are coming, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Getting access to broadband in rural communities

Image

Problems at a Greene County High School

Image

Parke County investigates case of TB

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life