Speech to Text for Problems at a Greene County High School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when you pay for something.. you expect it to last. "1"-wabash valley school says.. its once-new facility.. couldn't stand the test of time. problems surfaced "just after" the school's construction. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. "wha went wrong". /////// [take pkg incue: "construction of... outcue: ...news 10." duration:1:47] < "construction of eastern greene high school wrapped up in 2008. now ten years later and the construction is back. and it's here to fix issues that were left behind." ten years ago eastern greene high school relocated here on state road 54. the new facility signaled good times for students and staff. however, those good times were short lived. "i mean we liked the building. the interior spaces of the building until we had a lot of water coming in." the issues at the school began just six months after letting students inside. "we had water in our window sills. water in our walls, which showed inside on some of the exterior stucco walls. actually the stucco would crumble and fall off in big chunks." "you can see how some of the cracking has occurred. and it does has occurred. and it does fall off in big chunks when it gets water and stuff in behind it." it cost 14 million dollars for the school system to build the facility. 14 million that eastern greene worked to re-coup. "it's been a very difficult process. my predecessor filed suit against everyone involved in the construction." litigation lasted for five years. eventually settling in 2016. the school now is using those funds to fix the problems. "we were able to work with an architect who designed the basic scope of the project. and once that was done we started we put it out to bid." "well brothers construction out of bloomington is working on the project. at six i'll tell you how the school is fixing these problems." "construction here at the high school is on schedule. officals tell me.. they hope to have an open house at the end of the school year. in greene county, gary brian news 10." > ////////