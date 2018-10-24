Speech to Text for Parke County investigates case of TB

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in a health alert for you this afternoon... "officials in parke county" are monitoring a case "of tuberculosis". at this time.. "they say".. this is an on-going investigation. but there's "no threat to the public". "the department" has been in contact with people who may've been exposed. "tuberculosis" usually impacts the lungs. "the disease" is spread by germs released in the air "by sneezing", "coughing", or "talking". but.. it "is" difficult to transmit.. and requires prolonged exposure. "the disease" cannot be