Speech to Text for Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks with jody reinoehl about the altrusa chili cook-off. the cook-off is home to great chili tasting and fun filled competition! altrusa international of terre haute announces its 36th annual chili cook-off! get your taste buds ready! the cook-off is home to great chili tasting and fun filled competition. the event will take place this saturday in a new location "the meadows shopping center" at 2800 poplar. like always the festivities will include a beer garden, music, costume contest, face <jon talks with jody reinoehl about the altrusa chili cook-off. the cook-off is home to great chili tasting and fun filled competition! altrusa international of terre haute announces its 36th annual chili cook-off! get your taste buds ready! the cook-off is home to great chili tasting and fun filled competition. the event will take place this saturday in a new location "the meadows shopping center" at 2800 poplar. like always the festivities will include a beer garden, music, costume contest, face painting and of course plenty of chili tasting. the entry fee is $50 per booth. a panel of culinary experts will judge each chili entry with awards being given to the hottest