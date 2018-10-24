Clear

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

The cook-off is home to great chili tasting and fun filled competition!

Posted: Wed Oct 24 05:32:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 05:40:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks with jody reinoehl about the altrusa chili cook-off. the cook-off is home to great chili tasting and fun filled competition! altrusa international of terre haute announces its 36th annual chili cook-off! get your taste buds ready! the cook-off is home to great chili tasting and fun filled competition. the event will take place this saturday in a new location "the meadows shopping center" at 2800 poplar. like always the festivities will include a beer garden, music, costume contest, face <jon talks with jody reinoehl about the altrusa chili cook-off. the cook-off is home to great chili tasting and fun filled competition! altrusa international of terre haute announces its 36th annual chili cook-off! get your taste buds ready! the cook-off is home to great chili tasting and fun filled competition. the event will take place this saturday in a new location "the meadows shopping center" at 2800 poplar. like always the festivities will include a beer garden, music, costume contest, face painting and of course plenty of chili tasting. the entry fee is $50 per booth. a panel of culinary experts will judge each chili entry with awards being given to the hottest
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

Image

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life