Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning - a mega millions ticket worth one point six billion dollars was sold in south carolina! a single winner could walk away with a lump-sum payment of $904 million. but there are still other smaller winners. so here's a look at the numbers. 5-28-62-65-70 and mega ball: 5 ///// indiana attorney general curtis hill will not be charged. hill is accused of groping four women at a party in march. a special prosecutor says he believed the claims. however -- he found there is not enough evidence that hill intentionally touched the victims in a rude or sexual manner. an attorney for the women says they plan to sue hill -- the state and the indiana attorney general's office. the claims they intend to pursue are assault -- battery -- defamation and false imprisonment. at this time -- curtis hill has not been charged with any crime. ///// lawyers for former vigo county schools superintendent danny tanoos are asking the court to dismiss his case. tanoos faces bribery charges. investigators accuse tanoos of granting contracts.. in exchange for favors. the company in question is energy savings group out of marion county. tanoos' attorneys say two of the allegations happened outside of marion county. they also argue the content mentioned in the probable cause does not constitute as bribery. //// the vigo county school corporation and the sheriff's office are teaming up to combat bullying. the junior crime stoppers program launches next month. the program allows students and parents to "anonymously" report problems impacting the school or students' safety. it's using an app called p-3 campus. the feature requires you to answer specific questions. you can even upload video or photo evidence. all tips filter straight to administrators and police. leaders are also unveiling a "text" feature for parents... to find out how to opt-in "now" for alerts from the vigo county school corporation -- visit our website wthi-tv-dot-com. //// the location for a new vigo county jail is on the agenda for next thursday's terre haute city council meeting. county commissioners recently said they wanted to put the jail on the former international paper property. the county owns the property.. but it's within city limits. county commissIoners plan to ask the city board of zoning appeals for a variance on the property. a variance would allow commissioners to bypass the city council. at least two city council members say the property needs to be formally re-zoned. /// secretary of state mike pompeo says the trump administration is revoking the visas of 21 saudi officials. those officials have been implicated in the death of washington post contributor jamal khashoggi in turkey. president trump criticized saudi arabia for its attempt to cover up the killing - but stressed the importance of the u-s-saudi relationship. //// happening today -- eva kor and a group of her biggest supporters will run a 13-point-one mile course. it's called the "one america 500 festival mini marathon". eva kor is a holocaust survivor. she's also the founder of the candles holocaust museum in terre haute. eva will be the anchor of today's marathon. runners will have to beat team eva's time. for every participant who finishes faster than "team eva", the 500 festival will donate $1.00 to the candles holocaust museum in terre haute. we'll have more on today's race tonight on news 10.