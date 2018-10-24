Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Strong high pressure to the north of the viewing area should be clouds out of our backyards at least for one more day.

Posted: Wed Oct 24 03:36:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 03:40:14 PDT 2018

Speech to Text for Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59° Wednesday Night: Clouds increasing. Low: 35° Thursday: Mainly clouds. PM showers possible. High: 55° Detailed Forecast: Strong high pressure to the north of the viewing area should be clouds out of our backyards at least for one more day. By tomorrow, that weather feature will glide to the east and unstable air will begin to move in. You'll notice the change because clouds will begin to fill the sky. As of night, Thursday looks dry, but some rain could begin showing up overnight Thursday and last into the weekend. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

Image

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

Image

Think Before You Post Campaign

Image

Frankenslam Poetry contest

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life