Speech to Text for Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight clear, with a low around 31. north northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 54. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 35. east northeast wind around 5 tonight clear, with a low around 31. north northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 54. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 35. east northeast wind around 5 mph. tonight clear, with a low around 31. north northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 54. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 35. east northeast wind around 5 mph. tonight clear, with a low around 31. north northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 54. northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 35. east northeast wind around 5 mph.