Speech to Text for Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

the hamilton center in terre haute dedicates itself to providing care to people with mental health issues. it's a job that couldn't be done without the workers. that's why the center held the 20-18 hamilton awards. it took place tonight at the sycamore banquet center. news 10 spoke with tonight's keynote speaker adam hill. he says the work people do at the hamilton center touches the lives of many people. [take sot outcue: very, very importantdura tion:0:31] <"i've had the opportunity as a physician to talk a lot about my own recovery. it really seemed fitting that i come back here and share in this event for my fellow colleagues." "when you are doing something out there and then it goes unnoticed and those individual people feel that their value isn't very high. but when you're noticed even to be nominated those individuals realize that what they're doing is very, very important." > congratulations to