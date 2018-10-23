Speech to Text for Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

family in the event of a fire. cooler weather is settling in here in the valley. that means many of us are taking part in fall activities. one popular thing to do is have a bonfire. because of that, storm team 10's chris piper is showing you a few ways to safely start and put out your fire. [take pkg incue: weekend windy conditions outcue: soc duration:1:09] < weekend windy conditions brought down many limbs like this one here in the wabash valley. pair that with the cold weather and many of you will be having bonfires soon. because of that, i'm here to tell you how to safely start and stop a bonfire. first, you a bonfire. first, you want to clear your area. make sure you're away from any low hanging limbs, or dry grass. have a bucket of water or a hose on standby at all times. and if you want, you can douse around the fire pit with some water.. now you want to have three different kinds of wood. first, you want to have some smaller kindling to get the fire started, then you want to have some medium sized sticks to help keep it going, and then finally, the big logs which really give you the warmth and the big flame. next you want to build your fire with the smaller limbs and sticks underneath the bigger logs. and if you need to, you can always use paper or some pinecones to help get your fire started. when you're done, you want to completely douse everything in water. make sure there are no embers still burning, and feel around the area with your hand to make sure it's cool to the touch. so there you have it, the safe way to both start, and put out a bonfire if you decide to have it. with cooler temperatures