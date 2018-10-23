Speech to Text for Teaching kids about fire prevention

october is fire prevention month. so.. the cayuga volunteer fire department is making sure preschoolers at the "cayuga christian church youth center" got a quick lesson in fire safety. they also got a personal tour of the fire truck. with "50"-years in fire service.. dowayne osborne says it's important to teach the younger generation how to remain safe and calm during a fire. [take sot outcue: cut it down significantly."duration:0:13] "the generation that i grew up with, we went from having roughly 15 to 20 fires a year, mostly in the winter time down to only like 2 or 3. so, it really cut it down significantly." officials say now is the time to go over a safety plan with your