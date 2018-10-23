Clear

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Posted: Tue Oct 23 20:16:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

october is fire prevention month. so.. the cayuga volunteer fire department is making sure preschoolers at the "cayuga christian church youth center" got a quick lesson in fire safety. they also got a personal tour of the fire truck. with "50"-years in fire service.. dowayne osborne says it's important to teach the younger generation how to remain safe and calm during a fire. [take sot outcue: cut it down significantly."duration:0:13] "the generation that i grew up with, we went from having roughly 15 to 20 fires a year, mostly in the winter time down to only like 2 or 3. so, it really cut it down significantly." officials say now is the time to go over a safety plan with your
