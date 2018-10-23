Speech to Text for All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

all bids from developers "are now in" who want to build the next "permanent v-a clinic" in terre haute. "the v-a" currently operates "out of a temporary clinic" behind honey creek mall. although an actual location for the permanent facility has yet to be announced.. "officials" plan to award bids and begin building early next year. from there.. it's expected to take roughly "2"-years to build the new center. "the v-a" will then take over the clinic.. with patients being scheduled about "3"-month later.