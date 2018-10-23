Clear

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

Posted: Tue Oct 23 20:06:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 20:06:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a question on indiana voter ballots has some people scratching their heads. good evening and thanks for joining us. hoosiers have been hitting the polls for early voting. but this general election..there are more than just names on the ballot. there's a question on there that's pretty confusing. it's topping your "election alert" tonight. news 10's sarah lehman talked with your state representative to clear up some of these questions. she joins us now with details. patrece...rondrell... it's the first question hoosiers are faced with when they go to vote this election season. and a lot of voters are saying it's confusing. [take pkg outcue: understand the question duration:1:24] < hoosiers across the wabash valley are getting out to the polls to vote. the first question they see asks about the state constitution. but the way its worded... "i thought it was very complicated." patty curley is a fourth grade teacher for vigo county school corporation. she says she didn't know about the question until one of her friends who already voted told her about it. "i think most of us that walk in there don't have the knowledge or background to know what it's asking." so we asked state representative clyde kersey to tell us what it means. "it would allow state legislator not to fund police, firemen and teachers pension and use that money to balance the budget." kersey said indiana's constituion has always had a balance budget -- ever since the state went bankrupt in the 1800's he say's there's never been a problem with it until this new amendement the voters are asked about. "on the surface it does no harm i mean we've already got a constitution that reqires a balance budget so what's wrong with passing an amendment. /// i think that in this case it does more harm than good." and curley says... "i hope people vote it down! because changing the state constitution it is a big deal and i don't think it should be done on a whim or by people like myself who didn't really understand the question."> i talked with a lot of voters coming out of the polls today. a lot of them said they didn't answer the question because they didn't understand it and they didn't even know it would be asked.
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

Image

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

Image

Think Before You Post Campaign

Image

Frankenslam Poetry contest

Image

Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life