Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

a question on indiana voter ballots has some people scratching their heads. good evening and thanks for joining us. hoosiers have been hitting the polls for early voting. but this general election..there are more than just names on the ballot. there's a question on there that's pretty confusing. it's topping your "election alert" tonight. news 10's sarah lehman talked with your state representative to clear up some of these questions. she joins us now with details. patrece...rondrell... it's the first question hoosiers are faced with when they go to vote this election season. and a lot of voters are saying it's confusing. [take pkg outcue: understand the question duration:1:24] < hoosiers across the wabash valley are getting out to the polls to vote. the first question they see asks about the state constitution. but the way its worded... "i thought it was very complicated." patty curley is a fourth grade teacher for vigo county school corporation. she says she didn't know about the question until one of her friends who already voted told her about it. "i think most of us that walk in there don't have the knowledge or background to know what it's asking." so we asked state representative clyde kersey to tell us what it means. "it would allow state legislator not to fund police, firemen and teachers pension and use that money to balance the budget." kersey said indiana's constituion has always had a balance budget -- ever since the state went bankrupt in the 1800's he say's there's never been a problem with it until this new amendement the voters are asked about. "on the surface it does no harm i mean we've already got a constitution that reqires a balance budget so what's wrong with passing an amendment. /// i think that in this case it does more harm than good." and curley says... "i hope people vote it down! because changing the state constitution it is a big deal and i don't think it should be done on a whim or by people like myself who didn't really understand the question."> i talked with a lot of voters coming out of the polls today. a lot of them said they didn't answer the question because they didn't understand it and they didn't even know it would be asked.