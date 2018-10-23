Speech to Text for Think Before You Post Campaign

6th election. educators and local leaders are encouraging others to "think before you post." the f-b-i launched the campaign earlier this year. it educates the public on the consequences of posting "hoax" threats. news 10's abby kirk spoke with a local high school that's all too familiar with these scary situations. she joins us in the studio.. [take studio name: abby at roving] last month "robinson high school" saw first-hand how a social media threat can have serious consquences. one teenager ended up in jail. as schools practice safe schools week---this high school knows that "hoax" threats are not a joke. < "that was the first time we had something like that happen.." --show mug it was a social media post that put a robinson high school student behind bars. an unfamilar situation for superintendent, josh quick. "we have this whole new realm of the online on social media interactions that you have to deal with." in a snapchat message, police said he referenced his desire to "shoot up a school" and "watch people suffer." "what they put out there can be seen by anyone. so you may just think that you are talking to your friend, but chances are someone else is or can access that information as well." someone saw the message all the way in oklahoma----and reported it to local authorities. in a matter of seconds police said they found 18-year-old "derek tye" from robinson, illinois...created the post. "we have a great system in place on the school level and the local law enforcement level that i feel very confident in the way that we can respond to those types of issues." as schools across the nation participate in "safe schools week," the f-b-i .. and school officials want people to understand that something like this...is not a joke. "if you see something that is unusual that you wonder, gosh, is that something that could end up being a serious situation..please do report that to someone of authority." > [take studio name: abby at roving] hashtag "think before you post" is trending on social media. it's a reminder that threats could have serious consequences. back