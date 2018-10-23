Clear

Frankenslam Poetry contest

Posted: Tue Oct 23 16:05:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 16:05:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10. student's in the wabash valley are celebrating frankenstein's 200-th birthday... through poetry. sullivan high school hosted a poetry contest called "frankenslam." it gave students the chance to share their work with everyone. students heard from an expert on mary shelley, the author of frankenstein. they also got a little inspiration about writing. [take sot name: 21:39:09,16 outcue: writing of their own." duration:0:17] "i would like for them to realize that hey i could go on in the future and be a poet. that's something that you don't hear a lot of people you know as a profession doing poetry and i would like for them to be inspired to do some writing of their own." the event is part of the "one state one story frankenstein" program. it's celebrating the 200th birthday
