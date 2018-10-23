Speech to Text for Frankenslam Poetry contest

news 10. student's in the wabash valley are celebrating frankenstein's 200-th birthday... through poetry. sullivan high school hosted a poetry contest called "frankenslam." it gave students the chance to share their work with everyone. students heard from an expert on mary shelley, the author of frankenstein. they also got a little inspiration about writing. [take sot name: 21:39:09,16 outcue: writing of their own." duration:0:17] "i would like for them to realize that hey i could go on in the future and be a poet. that's something that you don't hear a lot of people you know as a profession doing poetry and i would like for them to be inspired to do some writing of their own." the event is part of the "one state one story frankenstein" program. it's celebrating the 200th birthday