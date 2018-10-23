Speech to Text for Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

to convert a historic theatre into an entrepreneurship space got a big financial boost today. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how a partnership with purdue could mean big things for the pantheon theatre. plans for what will become of the pantheon theatre have been going on for a few years now. purdue university has now announced they're providing two million dollars to go towards helping run the project once it is completed. [take pkg duration:1:31] <local leaders from knox county gathered tuesday afternoon at vincennes university. the packed room learned of a financial boost for a local project. "a 2 million dollar endowment that we've created. which over the next five years the income from the endowment would be directed in collaboration between my school and the pantheon business theatre." two million dollars from purdue will go towards the operations of the pantheon theatre. that's a big deal for both city and county leaders. "it's huge. this is huge for the future of knox county." the endowment requires a 2 million dollar match from the city and county. mayor joe yochum says they are working on where to find those funds. "it would be through private. i'm sure it could be matched through grants and other ways. we're going to do everything we can to come up with the two million match." estimated costs to get the pantheon theatre ready to go is 2.4 million dollars. the city and county already have provided 1.2 million dollars each to make that goal. "we're also applying for grants through ocra as well as usda. we've had several other private entities that have also wanted to donate money." funds that both city and county officals believe is essential in the future of knox county. "this is a synergy that is moving us towards the future of partnering with the corporate community as well as purdue university." > purdue says they found out about the pantheon project while working with pioneer oil. pioneer is located just a block away from the pantheon. live in vincennes, gary brian