Clear

Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

Posted: Tue Oct 23 16:03:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 16:03:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to convert a historic theatre into an entrepreneurship space got a big financial boost today. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how a partnership with purdue could mean big things for the pantheon theatre. plans for what will become of the pantheon theatre have been going on for a few years now. purdue university has now announced they're providing two million dollars to go towards helping run the project once it is completed. [take pkg duration:1:31] <local leaders from knox county gathered tuesday afternoon at vincennes university. the packed room learned of a financial boost for a local project. "a 2 million dollar endowment that we've created. which over the next five years the income from the endowment would be directed in collaboration between my school and the pantheon business theatre." two million dollars from purdue will go towards the operations of the pantheon theatre. that's a big deal for both city and county leaders. "it's huge. this is huge for the future of knox county." the endowment requires a 2 million dollar match from the city and county. mayor joe yochum says they are working on where to find those funds. "it would be through private. i'm sure it could be matched through grants and other ways. we're going to do everything we can to come up with the two million match." estimated costs to get the pantheon theatre ready to go is 2.4 million dollars. the city and county already have provided 1.2 million dollars each to make that goal. "we're also applying for grants through ocra as well as usda. we've had several other private entities that have also wanted to donate money." funds that both city and county officals believe is essential in the future of knox county. "this is a synergy that is moving us towards the future of partnering with the corporate community as well as purdue university." > purdue says they found out about the pantheon project while working with pioneer oil. pioneer is located just a block away from the pantheon. live in vincennes, gary brian
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Think Before You Post Campaign

Image

Frankenslam Poetry contest

Image

Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

Image

THN THS FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Image

jaquan keys

Image

Vigo County set to add 24 new jail staffers

Image

Make a Difference: Teaching Self Defense

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

What would a kid do if they won the lottery?

Image

Vigo County Schools add new way to report bullies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life