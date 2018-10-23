Speech to Text for THN THS FOOTBALL PREVIEW

for the fifth year in a row the terre haute north and terre haute south teams will be meeting in the indiana high school football state tournament... friday night north host south at 7 pm in a sectional semifinal matchup..... these two met back in early september in the video your watching in the annually victory bell game... terre haute south won that 21-13 in a downpour....the win snapped the braves six game losing streak to their rivals... this week south will once again be tryinig to end another skid against north.. the patriots have ended the braves season in each of the last three years, and the south seniors don't want that to happen again this year! [take sot outcue: would be pretty cool duration:0:15] <<been focus a lot. just like during the victory bell. they won last three times, we came out and got revenge. samething is about to happen on friday. it would make it special. always nice to win the north-south game. to be able to end it like that would be pretty cool.>>