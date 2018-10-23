Clear

jaquan keys

Sycamore star running back out for the season

Posted: Tue Oct 23 15:56:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 15:56:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

indiana state football has loss one of the teams best players.... sycamores head coach curt mallory shocked many this afternoon, when he announced senior -quan keys season is over and is football playing career could be over as well..... the isu running back suffered a hip injury saturday, in the very first series in the teams win at southern illinois... even with the injury keys still ran for 156 yards and two scores.... this year keys has been one of the best backs in the nation....he has 948 yards and 13 touchdowns... the 13 scores are the third most in a single-season at isu and second best nationally this year in the fcs.... he currently leads the missouri valley football conference in rushing and ranks second nationally... unfortunately these kind of setbacks are nothing new for juh-quan.... his family lived in louisiana but moved to indianapolis following the devastation of hurricane katrina... during his sophomore year in 2015 he missed the whole season with a knee injury and now this... his head coach curt mallory says he has so much respect for juh-quan.... [take sot outcue: represent the program duration:0:16] < he's been the ultimate team player on and off the field. brings it everyday. what you see on the field, he does twice as much off the field. feel so bad for the young man. always has a smile on his face. great to represent the program.>
