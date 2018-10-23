Clear

Vigo County set to add 24 new jail staffers

Posted: Tue Oct 23 15:53:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 15:53:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

[take vo name: monvo] the vigo county jail has many challenges to face in the coming months. but one problem that will soon be solved is an understaffed jail. news 10's lacey clifton joins us live from the vigo county jail. she explains what led up to it getting more helping hands. [take live name: lacey live] name: lacey live] just last night-- the vigo county council approved the funds to hire 24 new jail officers. council members say there was unused money in the county's 2018 budget to go toward the move. today i spoke with sheriff greg ewing. he says a study a few years ago found the jail was short two dozen staff members. ewing says many jail officers were taken from their original duties. that's so they could transport inmates elsewhere since the jail was overcrowded. with these new jail officers, ewing says the jail will be able to fill many gaps. [take sot outcue: range of responsibilitie s." duration:0:16] "working in the book in, to working recreation, maybe making a trip up to the state prison to bring back somebody for court. so, the job there is no one specific thing // their job encompasses a wide range of responsibilities." [take live name: lacey live] sheriff ewing tells me the jail has been understaffed for decades. that's partly because of the jail's design. if you'd like to apply for one of the jail staff positions, visit wthi tv dot com. reporting live from the vigo county jail, lacey clifton, news
