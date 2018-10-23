Speech to Text for Vigo County Schools add new way to report bullies

"vigo county schools" are adding "another layer of protection" to keep our children "safe". news 10's "alia blackburn".. explains.. how the district "is taking action"! /////// [take pkg incue: "vigo county schools.... outcue: back to you." duration:1:39] < vigo county schools recently sent this letter home to parents. in it, they talk about a couple of tools that open up the line of communication between not only parents.. but students as well. after the first round of community meetings... leaders of vigo county schools say they're finding out what's really on the minds of parents. "we find school safety an issue, we're hearing that already... we're hearing communication is an issue and we're hearing technology is an issue." at a press conference on tuesday.. leaders unveiled the start of the junior crime stoppers program. it's a collaboration between vigo county schools and the sheriff's office -- targeting student based issues. "we're really turning the old days of the bully box into an electronic mechanism now..." students and parents can download the "p-3 campus" app straight to their mobile device. by creating their own code -- they can anonymously report issues like bullying and suicide. the form asks for specific information -- even allowing a person to upload video or photo evidence. once submitted -- those tips filter thru to administrators and the sheriff's office for investigation. "you're boiling it down to what the basics of the issue are... which will help us as an investigator or somebody looking into an issue to come to our conclusions a lot quicker." leaders say it's an extra layer in keeping students and staff safe... while keeping communication open between schools and the community. there's also a texting feature that parents can sign up for when it comes to alerts and emergency alerts. to opt in for that and how to sign up.. visit our website wthi-tv-dot-com... in the newsroom.. alia blackburn back to you.> ///////// "junior crime stoppers" and "the school messenger text feature" will officially launch