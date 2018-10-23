Clear
City Council members question jail zoning at International Paper

Posted: Tue Oct 23 14:21:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 14:21:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the county commissioners announced plans last month to put a new county jail on the former international paper property. that's on prairieton road on the city's southside. right now, the commissioners plan to ask the city board of zoning appeals for a variance on the property. last year, the commissioners filed for a rezoning of the property, but that request was withdrawn. council members todd nation and martha crossen want to know what led to the county's change of opinion. both feel this could set a bad precedence on how others utilize property within the city. "we're trying to ask the county to do the same things that all citizens do when they want to use a piece of property differently within the city, to go through the usual rezoning channels, and to actually have it formally rezoned by the city council." "they say publicly they're going to use it for this purpose, but they're not talking about how they hope to achieve that without violating city zoning requirements. so we need some information about that, and we want them to know that we want that information." the resolution will go before the city council on november first.
Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life