Speech to Text for City Council members question jail zoning at International Paper

have "how to do so" "at wth tv dot com". at least "2"-terre haute city council members.. want "more information" regarding th county's plans to locate a new jail "within the city". news 10's.. "jon swaner" spoke with "todd nation" and "martha crossen" who co-authore a resolution. it will go before the entire council "next week". /////// [take pkg incue: "the county... outcue: ...back to you." duration:1:17] < the county commissioners announced plans last month to put a new county jail on the former international paper property. that's on prairieton road on the city's southside. right now, the commissioners plan to ask the city board of zoning appeals for a variance on the property. last year, the commissioners filed for a rezoning of the property, but that request was withdrawn. council members todd nation and martha crossen want to know what led to the county's change of opinion. both feel this could set a bad precedence on how others utilize property within the city. "we're trying to ask the county to do the same things that all citizens do when they want to use a piece of property differently within the city, to go through the usual rezoning channels, and to actually have it formally rezoned by the city council." "they say publicly they're going to use it for this purpose, but they're not talking about how they hope to achieve that without violating city zoning requirements. so we need some information about that, and we want them to know that we want that information." the resolution will go before the city council on november first. back to you.> ////////