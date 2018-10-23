Speech to Text for Danny Tanoos' attorneys file to dismiss charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good afternoon. 3 i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, october 23rd. we're following "breaking news" for you at this hour. it involves "the case" against vigo county's "former school superintendent". "doctor danny tanoos".. faces multiple charges "of bribery". "today".. "his attorney" filed a motion "to dismiss those charges". "court records claim".. "tanoos" took money and gifts "from energy systems group" while he was superintendent. news 10's.. "rondrell moore".. read through that motion. he's "live" in our newsroom.. to break down "what it says". ////// "this" is a copy of that motion. we got a hold of it earlier this afternoon. it details why tanoos' lawyer says the case has no merit. this case is taking place in marion county. that's where e-s-g is located. but the motion says that the marion county court is not the right jurisdiction for this trial. it says that the counts of bribery in question took place in tennessee and hamilton county, indiana. it also say the allegations in the probable cause don't constitute as bribery. tanoos' team say he merely made a recommendation to use esg, and the school board had to approve it. finally, tanoos' lawyers say the charging information is so vague that they can't build a proper defense. now.. it's all up to the judge. she could either grant this motion and dismiss the case, or she could deny this motion and things will continue. she also has the choice of hearing more arguments in this motion. now.. we spoke with legal experts and they say it's not "that" rare for defenses to fil a motion to dismiss in the early stages. susie, back to you... ///////