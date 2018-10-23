Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Danny Tanoos' attorneys file to dismiss charges

Danny Tanoos' attorneys file to dismiss charges

Posted: Tue Oct 23 14:15:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 14:15:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Danny Tanoos' attorneys file to dismiss charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good afternoon. 3 i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, october 23rd. we're following "breaking news" for you at this hour. it involves "the case" against vigo county's "former school superintendent". "doctor danny tanoos".. faces multiple charges "of bribery". "today".. "his attorney" filed a motion "to dismiss those charges". "court records claim".. "tanoos" took money and gifts "from energy systems group" while he was superintendent. news 10's.. "rondrell moore".. read through that motion. he's "live" in our newsroom.. to break down "what it says". ////// "this" is a copy of that motion. we got a hold of it earlier this afternoon. it details why tanoos' lawyer says the case has no merit. this case is taking place in marion county. that's where e-s-g is located. but the motion says that the marion county court is not the right jurisdiction for this trial. it says that the counts of bribery in question took place in tennessee and hamilton county, indiana. it also say the allegations in the probable cause don't constitute as bribery. tanoos' team say he merely made a recommendation to use esg, and the school board had to approve it. finally, tanoos' lawyers say the charging information is so vague that they can't build a proper defense. now.. it's all up to the judge. she could either grant this motion and dismiss the case, or she could deny this motion and things will continue. she also has the choice of hearing more arguments in this motion. now.. we spoke with legal experts and they say it's not "that" rare for defenses to fil a motion to dismiss in the early stages. susie, back to you... ///////
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make a Difference: Teaching Self Defense

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

What would a kid do if they won the lottery?

Image

Vigo County Schools add new way to report bullies

Image

City Council members question jail zoning at International Paper

Image

Danny Tanoos' attorneys file to dismiss charges

Image

9th Annual Spooktacular 5k, Sponsored by Oblong Children's Christian Home

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life