9th Annual Spooktacular 5k, Sponsored by Oblong Children's Christian Home

The walk/run will begin at the Village Park at 8am on Oct. 27th.

Posted: Tue Oct 23 10:00:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 10:14:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for 9th Annual Spooktacular 5k, Sponsored by Oblong Children's Christian Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

< jon talks with amy kemp, < jon talks with amy kemp, executive director of operations for the oblong children's christian home spooktacular 5k 9th annual spooktacular 5k to be held this saturday, october 27 get your tennis shoes ready. whether you walk or run, you'll want to plan on being a part of the 9th annual spooktacular 5k, the fall race offered by the oblong children's christian home as a part of the oblong fall follies - a tradition of more than 50 years in our small community. the walk/run will begin at the village park at 8:00 a.m. on october 27. come to walk with friends. come dressed in costume. come ready to break your personal record. just come! the air horn will sound at 8:00 a.m. sharp! this is the kick-off event for the oblong fall follies. if you time it just right, you might be able to squeeze in the pancake breakfast downtown after you complete the course. we enjoy this fall race that gives every age the chance to participate and excel. medals are awarded to males and females in the following age categories: 10 and under, 11 - 14, 15 - 20, 21 - 30, 31 - 40, 41 - 50, 51 - 60, and 61 and over. in addition, the overall winners will be awarded trophies. every finisher will have opportunity to win door prizes, and post-race refreshments will be served. what's
