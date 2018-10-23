Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the the sunshine will stick around for the afternoon - but temperatures will still struggle to break 60. clear and chilly tonight; a low at 33. more sunshine for wednesday, a high at 55. mainly clear again tomorrow night, a low at 35. clouds increase as we head for the end of the week, but rain chances look to hold off until the weekend. the sunshine will stick around for the afternoon - but temperatures will still struggle to break 60. clear and chilly tonight; a low at 33. more sunshine for wednesday, a high at 55. mainly clear again tomorrow night, a low at 35. clouds increase as we head for the end of the week, but rain chances look to hold off the sunshine will stick around for the afternoon - but temperatures will still struggle to break 60. clear and chilly tonight; a low at 33. more sunshine for wednesday, a high at 55. mainly clear again tomorrow night, a low at 35. clouds increase as we head for the end of the week, but rain chances look to hold off the sunshine will stick around for the afternoon - but temperatures will still struggle to break 60. clear and chilly tonight; a low at 33. more sunshine for wednesday, a high at 55. mainly clear again tomorrow night, a low at 35. clouds increase as we head for the end of the week, but rain chances look to hold off the sunshine will stick around for the afternoon - but temperatures will still struggle to break 60. clear and chilly tonight; a low at 33. more sunshine for wednesday, a high at 55. mainly clear again tomorrow night, a low at 35. clouds increase as we head for the end of the week, but rain chances look to hold off the sunshine will stick around for the afternoon - but temperatures will still struggle to break 60. clear and chilly tonight; a low at 33. more sunshine for wednesday, a high at 55. mainly clear again tomorrow night, a low at 35. clouds increase as we head for the end of the week, but rain chances look to hold off until the the sunshine will stick around for the afternoon - but temperatures will still struggle to break 60. clear and chilly tonight; a low at 33. more sunshine for wednesday, a high at 55. mainly clear again tomorrow night, a low at 35. clouds increase as we head for the end of the week, but rain chances look to hold off until the weekend.