Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Tue Oct 23 09:50:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 10:14:57 PDT 2018
the sunshine will stick around for the afternoon - but temperatures will still struggle to break 60. clear and chilly tonight; a low at 33. more sunshine for wednesday, a high at 55. mainly clear again tomorrow night, a low at 35. clouds increase as we head for the end of the week, but rain chances look to hold off until the weekend.
Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
9th Annual Spooktacular 5k, Sponsored by Oblong Children's Christian Home

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates

A little cooler on Tuesday, with a clear night

Overlooked pet risks with the season change

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

Returning Vigo County teachers to get pay raises

Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life