Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's official - 24 staffers will be hired for the vigo county jail. the county council voted unanimously to approve the money for the positions last night. vigo county council member -- mike morris -- told news 10 there is money officials haven't used in the 20-18 budget. they'll use that money to pay for the staffers this year. next year -- leaders hope to use money from the public safety portion of the new vigo county tax increase. meanwhile - vigo county leaders have to provide a timeline for the new jail by november 6th. there will be a federal hearing in indianapolis on november 13th. /// gordon chia is behind bars after police say he took out a machete during a fight in bridgeton. officers say it happened during a fight among vendors at the covered bridge festival. "chia" faces charges of intimidation and battery. he's being held in the parke county jail without bond. /// new this morning - the suspect in a deadly shooting on the university of utah campus is dead. he's 37 year old melvin rowland - a registered sex offender. it started last night with reports of shots fired and a possible kidnapping on campus. they found a woman in a car with a gunshot wound. overnight -- we learned that the victim reportedly had a previous relationship with rowland. he is believed to have gotten in an argument with the woman around 9 p.m. police say rowland shot himself overnight during a foot pursuit with officers. /// at this hour - a caravan of around 72-hundred people continues making its way to the u.s. president trump is threatening to withhold aid to countries that fail to stop the caravan. the majority are believed to be from honduras. at this hour - they've reached southern mexico - still roughly a thousand miles from the u-s border. //// the vigo county school corporation is evaluating its policies concerning nepotism and conflicts of interest. superintendent doctor robert haworth says these policies are already on the books... but he and the board feel it's time to update them. the district is getting outside help as they finalize the policy changes. ///// vigo county teachers are in for a pay raise. that's under a new contract approved last night by the school board. the corporation will also pay more toward health and dental premiums and the retirement savings plan for teachers. ///// a new veterans affairs office is now open in vincennes. the office covers all of knox county. previously the veterans affairs office was in a small basement room at the knox county courthouse. officials say the new office will provide more room for storage. it will also give privacy for veterans. ///// you'll want to make sure to grab at least one powerball and mega millions lottery ticket today! two billion dollars hangs in the balance. that's the combined total of the two jackpots. right now -- the mega millions jackpot for tonight stands at one point six billion dollars! meanwhile -- the jackpot for tomorrow night's powerball is 620 million. ///// this afternoon, hurricane willa is expected to make landfall somewhere along the west coast of mexico. yesterday, the storm had started to weaken and was no longer a category-5 monster. it's none-the-less considered an extremely dangerous hurricane that could bring more than a foot of rain to some places.