Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

A cold front exiting the area will allow Canadian high pressure to settle in for a few a days.

Posted: Tue Oct 23 03:23:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 03:30:31 PDT 2018

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59° Tuesday night: Clear and colder. Light breeze. Low: 33° Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 55° Detailed Forecast: A cold front exiting the area will allow Canadian high pressure to settle in for a few a days. This will keep sunshine in the forecast, but also below normal temperatures. Really, the weather looks to remain peaceful through the end of the week. There's a slight rain chance for the weekend, but in the true spirit of Halloween, we're not spooked by this. :) Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

