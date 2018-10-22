Speech to Text for Overlooked pet risks with the season change

pet owners pet owners are always working to ensure their furry friend is safe. but there can be overlooked risks when the season changes. storm team 10's brady harp tells us what dangerous items to watch for pets this fall. [take pkg outcue: socduration:1:38] < dog owners at this dog park tell me you have to pay extra close attention to what your dog is getting into this time of year and some say they've had a few close calls. donna desue has had her dog "baby" almost all of baby's life. donna desue: "she is 8 and i got her from the shelter. she was 7 months old." desue says animal owners need to be extra careful during the fall season. she says there will be new items around the house that can be dangerous for animals. desue: "oh yeah she loves to get into everything. she likes to put stuff into her mouth so anything she can find she puts into her mouth." during the fall - kids begin school again - so watch for gluesticks and crayons that can be toxic to animals. many area residents change the residents change the fluids in their vehicle in the fall to prepare for winter so make sure your animal does not drink any of these dangerous liquids that could leak onto driveways. watch for mushrooms outdoors that might grow in the fall as they can be toxic to dogs. pet experts say many homeowners will put out poison to get rid of pets in the fall like insects and rats. desue says her dog had a close call with rat poison. desue: "a few years ago she got out into the garage where there was at poison and she ate it and i saw it in her mouth and i took her right away. it costs a little bit of money but she was okay." experts say to make sure animals that get into these dangerous items see a vet immediately. they say to always make sure you animal has the latest medicine. experts say to use flea and tick and heartworm medicine all year round and not just in the fall. in terre haute - brady harp, storm