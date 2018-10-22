Clear

Policy changes on the way for Vigo County Schools

indianapolis november 13th. the vigo county school board is moving forward with efforts to update district policies. first drafts of the updated "conflicts of interest" and "nepotism" policies were discussed at tonight's meeting. news 10's heather good was there. she joins us now live outside district headquarters. i spoke with superintendent doctor robert haworth. he tells me these policies are already on the books... but he and the board feel it's time to update them. he says there are details with the policies that still need to be worked out. one board member tonight specifically asked -- when talking about nepotism -- what constitutes a relationship? the nepotism policy says "no employee or board member shall be in a direct, supervisory" position over family... but others asked -- what language could be used to designate another person as supervisor in these situations. the district is getting outside help as they finalize policy changes. [take sot incue: "we are bringing..." outcue: "...in general." duration:0:21] dr. haworth says, "we are bringing an organization in to hear that deals with policy development across the midwest. someone that can possibly help us guide our process, help guide that policy committee even further as we look at not just these policies but really our policy book in general." he adds... the board will need to consider administrative guidelines to go with these policies so the rules can be carried out. rules can be carried out. if you'd like to see the two policies discussed this evening... they are on our website... wthitv.com. also tonight... dr. haworth say he is working on an application for those interested in the bond oversight committee. the board could take final action on that proposal next month. live in terre haute, heather good, news
