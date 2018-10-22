Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail to add 24 new staff members

the vigo county council approved money for more staff members at a local jail. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we first brought you the story on news 10 at 6. the vigo county council held a special call meeting. that's where officials unanimously voted to approve the money for 24 staffers at the current jail. this comes after the council's budget committee meeting last week. news 10 spoke with vigo county council member mike morris. he said there is money officials haven't used in the 20-18 budget. that money will be used to pay for the staffers this year. next year, leaders hope to use money from the public safety portion of the new vigo county tax increase. [take sot outcue: make these decisionsduration:0:19] "i think that the whole council was caught off guard by the severity of the court order by the federal judge. that just didn't leave any room for any doubt in anybody's mind that we have to make these decisions." earlier this month...officials told news 10 the additional staff would help in several areas. it includes increasing recreational time and more medical and safety