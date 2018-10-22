Speech to Text for October 22nd Rick's Rallies

rick's rallies.... time now for << duration:0:55] rick's rallies duration:0:55] << time now for rick's rallies.... attica isn't in our coverage area but when you make a play like this you'll find a spot on rick's rallies....what a td catch by chase little.... this is an awesome juggling catch and what a heads up play by little to tip it to himself for the score.... kyle vernelson has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the wabash valley this year....easy to see why here... the sullivan junior with the sweet diving catch, pass interference was even called on the play and it still couldn't keep vernelson from catching the football... we've seen several one-handed football catches this year and park heritage's ben lynk joins the parade with this gem on his way in for a td.......lynk has kind of been like magnet, all season the wolves have thrown him the football and he catches ev everything.. that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies. keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be