Speech to Text for 'What I want to do is help people' Local woman shares every chapter of weight loss journey

it's an incredible transformatio n is an understatement. terre haute woman "lexi reed" has lost more than 300 pounds in two years with good old fashioned diet and exercise. if the name sounds familiar, that's because it is. news 10 actually spoke with her in january 20-17 about her mission, and social media presence. news 10's lacey clifton followed up with her today on her progress. [take studio name: lacey at roving] almost 980 thousand people follow lexi online as "fat girl fed up." she's been very open and honest about the non-scale victories and the less than glamorous side of weightloss. this month lexi will face her biggest challenge yet. [take pkg outcue: i wanna help people." duration:1:32] <this year for halloween, 27-year-old lexi reed is going as "the girl she's fought to become." "obviously i've lost 312 pounds, so my body's not perfect, it has been through a war, so i do have battle scars, so i'm left with a lot of loose skin. so on halloween, i will be going to maryland to get my skin removed. " after two years of diet and exercise- lexi and her husband danny took their lives back. together, they've lost more than 400 pounds. and now, it's time for lexi to undergo another transformation. "it's a 360 bottom lift. so they're going to cut me all the way around my body, i'm not going to be able to workout for 6 weeks, there's going to be a major recovery." lexi says it's exciting to think about having a flat stomach for the first time in her life, and not having the skin weigh her down and cause pain. but she'll be honest, she is a but she'll be honest, she is a bit nervous about the surgery. "i''ve never even had a tattoo because i'm terrified of needles. but it's part of the journey, and again, it's going to take time, and i'll heal, and i'll be more powerful from it." and right by lexi's side through everything is her husband danny... "it'll be really good, and it's gonna help her not be held back, and she'll be able to do so much more, and i"ll be right there with her to help her out and make sure she's okay." and also watching and and also watching and cheering her on, are hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. supporting her through the good, the bad, and the ugly. "i see how much vulnerability can help people and what i want to do is i wanna help people."> [take studio name: lacey at roving] lexi thinks she may have 15 to 20 pounds worth of skin removed. some of her followers have guessed around 30. we have how to follow this chapter in lexi's journey at wthi