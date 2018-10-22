Clear

Mega Million Jackpot still up for grabs

Posted: Mon Oct 22 15:34:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 15:34:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

foster families. [take vo name: monvo] what wold you do with 1 point 6 billion dollars? well, that's still up for grabs with the mega millions jackpot. people have been lining up and buying tickets for weeks. but did you know that each ticket you buy goes back into the community? news 10s sarah lehman joins us now live in the studio to explain how. [take studio name: sarah at 5] patrece... rondrell... it's exciting to just think about all the things you could do if you won this kind of money. coming into a gas station...going up to the counter and getting those tickets hoping you're the lucky winner. but buying those tickets does more than just increase your chances of winning! [take pkg outcue: back if you get it" duration:0:55] < two billion dollars is up for grabs between the mega millions and powerball lottery. that's money most people won't ever see in their lifetime. "it's a lot...it's definitley a lot." chris hamiliton bought a ticket for the last drawing... and still has his fingers crossed to win the big bucks. "i'm gonna buy another one though just for the heck of it." if he wins he says.... "i'll probably try to give back to the community a little bit and then save the rest hopefully as best as i can." but when you buy a lottery ticket you're already helping out the community. just in vigo county last year almost four million dollars from people buying lottery tickets helped fund things like police and firefighters pension, teachers' retirement and funding to help repair roads and build schools and other things the county needs. "it's definetly good. i'll probably try to help out there anyways /// i'd have to give some back you can't keep it all to yourself i feel like it's a blessing.you gotta give back if you get it." > [take studio name: sarah at 5] if you buy a lottery ticket in illinois... 25 percent from every ticket goes back into the state. that helps fund public school education, building and repariing roads and walkways and providing jobs. live
