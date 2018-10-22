Clear

Jail offenders donate bikes to help foster children

Posted: Mon Oct 22 15:32:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 15:32:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

foster kids will be receiving a special christmas gift this year.. that gift comes from an unlikely group. at 5.. we told you about the "shifting gears" program at the putnamville correctional facility. prisoners fix bikes through the program. today -- they donated about 30 bikes to the indiana foster and adoptive parents group. news 10 spoke with the c-e-o of that group. she says bikes are approriate for teaching the kids. [take sot outcue: foster youth duration:0:12] while we are looking at the foster younger kids to teach them developmental milestones and get them through those, we are also teaching independence to the older foster youth [take vo name: continues] northside community united methodist church has also partnered with the group. this is one of several programs they offer
