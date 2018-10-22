Speech to Text for South Vermillion wins state marching band title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. the south vermillion high school marching band is celebrating. [take: nat pop duration:0:05] nat sound marhcing band you're watching video of the performance that won them the state championship! the marching band won their first ever state title this weekend. today.. they played their winning performance in front of the entire school. band members say they're proud of how far the group has come over the years. [take sot name: 21:21:46,24 outcue: good it is then duration:0:12] "i was here the first year we started competing and we've grown so much and we've gotten this far in four years like it's just unbelieveable like i can't wait to see the program after i graduate and see how good it is then." not only was this the first state championship for the marching band.. but the first state title for the entire high school. by the way...erika stepp.. south vermillion's stepp.. south way...erika by the school. by the way...erika stepp.. south vermillion's band director.. won a wthi golden apple