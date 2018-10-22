Clear

South Vermillion wins state marching band title

South Vermillion wins state marching band title

Posted: Mon Oct 22 15:31:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 15:31:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for South Vermillion wins state marching band title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. the south vermillion high school marching band is celebrating. [take: nat pop duration:0:05] nat sound marhcing band you're watching video of the performance that won them the state championship! the marching band won their first ever state title this weekend. today.. they played their winning performance in front of the entire school. band members say they're proud of how far the group has come over the years. [take sot name: 21:21:46,24 outcue: good it is then duration:0:12] "i was here the first year we started competing and we've grown so much and we've gotten this far in four years like it's just unbelieveable like i can't wait to see the program after i graduate and see how good it is then." not only was this the first state championship for the marching band.. but the first state title for the entire high school. by the way...erika stepp.. south vermillion's stepp.. south way...erika by the school. by the way...erika stepp.. south vermillion's band director.. won a wthi golden apple
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Overnight Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

Image

'What I want to do is help people' Local woman shares every chapter of weight loss journey

Image

Mega Million Jackpot still up for grabs

Image

Jail offenders donate bikes to help foster children

Image

South Vermillion wins state marching band title

Image

United Way launches program to help with child care

Image

Man arrested for pulling a machete at Covered Bridge Festival

Image

A clear night tonight and a cooler Tuesday

Image

Wabash Valley hit with a windy weekend

Image

ISU receives big aviation grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum