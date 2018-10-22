Clear

United Way launches program to help with child care

United Way launches program to help with child care

Posted: Mon Oct 22 15:30:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 15:30:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for United Way launches program to help with child care

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jail without bond. [take vo name: monvo] more than 100 children are now receiving a higher quality of child care. the united way of the wabash valley launched the child care initiative grant. those grants are helping improve and expand local childcare facilities. it's new for you tonight at 6... news 10's abby kirk walks us through the impact the grant money has made on one local daycare. plus, what this means for your children. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:10] < this is "dawn's daycare" in terre haute. *nat* and--this is "dawn" langer." she's been working in the childcare business for nearly 17 years. "our waiting list was pretty well-filled." '"now" that is "no more." the united way of the wabash valley provided 100-thousand dollars through a grant. the money went to three daycares in the wabash valley. *nat* dawn's daycare is one of them. it received 28-thosuand dollars to spend over the span of 2-years. "if it weren't for help in the community. there was no way that we were going to be able to do it." with the extra money, they were able to open up a new location. equipped with an outdoor environment------that is "nature based." *nat* langer says this stimulates children's thinking and supports creativity. "so many children do not get outside and learn through exploration and nature." the goal is to end generational poverty. ---united way "our experts in early childhood education tell us that is one of the keys to long term solution to poverty by getting to children with curriculum and early activity based learning from ages 3 to 5." ultimately increasing the quality of care. in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. > dawn's daycare is currently in the process of creating a new waiting list. they also plan to expand their "nature-based" learning i wooded environments.
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Overnight Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-22-18

Image

'What I want to do is help people' Local woman shares every chapter of weight loss journey

Image

Mega Million Jackpot still up for grabs

Image

Jail offenders donate bikes to help foster children

Image

South Vermillion wins state marching band title

Image

United Way launches program to help with child care

Image

Man arrested for pulling a machete at Covered Bridge Festival

Image

A clear night tonight and a cooler Tuesday

Image

Wabash Valley hit with a windy weekend

Image

ISU receives big aviation grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum