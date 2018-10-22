Speech to Text for United Way launches program to help with child care

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jail without bond. [take vo name: monvo] more than 100 children are now receiving a higher quality of child care. the united way of the wabash valley launched the child care initiative grant. those grants are helping improve and expand local childcare facilities. it's new for you tonight at 6... news 10's abby kirk walks us through the impact the grant money has made on one local daycare. plus, what this means for your children. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:10] < this is "dawn's daycare" in terre haute. *nat* and--this is "dawn" langer." she's been working in the childcare business for nearly 17 years. "our waiting list was pretty well-filled." '"now" that is "no more." the united way of the wabash valley provided 100-thousand dollars through a grant. the money went to three daycares in the wabash valley. *nat* dawn's daycare is one of them. it received 28-thosuand dollars to spend over the span of 2-years. "if it weren't for help in the community. there was no way that we were going to be able to do it." with the extra money, they were able to open up a new location. equipped with an outdoor environment------that is "nature based." *nat* langer says this stimulates children's thinking and supports creativity. "so many children do not get outside and learn through exploration and nature." the goal is to end generational poverty. ---united way "our experts in early childhood education tell us that is one of the keys to long term solution to poverty by getting to children with curriculum and early activity based learning from ages 3 to 5." ultimately increasing the quality of care. in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. > dawn's daycare is currently in the process of creating a new waiting list. they also plan to expand their "nature-based" learning i wooded environments.